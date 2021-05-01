Penneys to offer shopping by appointment ahead of full retail reopening

Penneys has announced that it will offer shopping by appointment as a temporary measure in all of its Irish stores in the week prior to full reopening.

The government announced that click and collect services can resume on May 10, with full non-essential retail back a week later on May 17.

Exact timings of the Penneys shopping by appointment are still to be confirmed.

Penneys said in a statement, "The whole Penneys' team is delighted to begin preparations to welcome customers back to our stores. We welcome the government's decision to introduce shopping by appointment as a first step having already launched this service successfully in some of our European markets.

"We will be offering shopping by appointment in every Irish store ahead of our full reopening on 17 May and have begun working through the logistics, starting with bringing our amazing store teams back to work. We will confirm timing and full details for this next week."

