Longford councillor says loss of services in midst of Covid pandemic is starting to hit home

Longford County Council needs to identify which of its services should be deemed ‘essential’ during the pandemic as the loss of some services is starting to be felt.

Cllr Colm Murray raised the issue at the March meeting of Ballymahon Municipal District.

“The roads services need to get back up and running,” he stressed.

Director of Services John McKeon noted the difficulty and agreed that essential services should be clearly identified.

“Some local authorities are doing bits and pieces and others are doing none,” he said.

“We will take this to the management team.”