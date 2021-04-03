St John’s Church, Longford ‘Walk With Us’ challenge

With Easter (and all that chocolate) just around the corner, what better time to think about getting out into nature and walking in fellowship with others?

Covid-19 has posed many challenges, the greatest of which no doubt revolves around separation from friends and family.

For Christian communities this is highlighted by the fact that we cannot meet together to worship and celebrate at one of the most important times within the Church calendar.

In an effort to address this, St John’s Church Longford is hoping to bring people together ‘virtually’ this Eastertide in fun and fellowship whilst raising vital church funds.

They are challenging you to ‘Walk With Us Through Easter and Beyond’. Starting on Easter Sunday, and continuing for eight weeks, there will be weekly walking challenges for every ability or fitness level and fun activities for all the family to join in.

Virtual medals will be awarded for all challenges completed.

So how do you get involved? Simply log on to www.longfordchurches.com to register and donate (suggested donation of €25 per adult, €50 per family) or email walkwithus.fun@gmail.com.

Then get out, get walking and share your route, your distance and your photos! You will find a link to the Facebook page on the webpage. Challenge your friends and family to join in the fun and help bring the community together virtually at a time we are being asked to stay apart. All are welcome to join in this exciting challenge.

Please remember to adhere to all government guidelines. If anyone doesn'tt have internet access but would like to join in please reach out to a friend or family member to help you out!