Longford people urged to stay safe and stop spread of Covid-19 this Easter

The statutory agencies in Longford involved in the ongoing response to Covid-19 have urged people to Stay home and Stay Safe this Easter.

As the bank holiday approaches and as households plan how they can mark Easter, representatives of the HSE, an Garda Síochána, and Longford County Council have come together to remind everyone that although it’s difficult, there can be no gatherings or celebrations indoors.

All the agencies have worked together to co-ordinate the community response to the Covid-19 crisis for more than a year.

Today, they asked the people of Longford to Hold Firm for a little longer on the tough but necessary measures to make sure the county doesn’t lose the progress made in recent months.

The Director of Public Health Midlands Dr Una Fallon said; “I understand that this weekend in particular, it will tempting to visit friends and family. Unfortunately, I also know from our experience after Christmas that visits between households greatly sped up the spread of Covid-19. We are now close to a major ramping up of the vaccination roll-out, and we need to hold on just a little longer."

She also reminded people that when it comes to Covid-19, it’s always safer to be outdoors. “This weekend, think about making the most of what’s within your 5k with walks– but remember that if you happen to meet a friend or family member while you’re out, you still need to keep a two-metre distance."

"All indoor interactions carry risks, the more people involved the greater the risk," Dr Fallon warned.

Longford County Council Cathaoirleach, Councillor Paul Ross has appealed to the people of the Longford to stay safe this Easter bank holiday.

“As we approach our second Easter break under restrictions, I would like to ask the people of County Longford to continue to do their bit to protect frontline workers and the more vulnerable people in our community.

"I know we would all like nothing more than to celebrate with our family and friends, but we are now at a critical juncture where we must continue in our efforts to protect not only ourselves but those nearest and dearest to us.

"The people of County Longford have shown incredible resilience over the past year and we will soon be able to come together to celebrate milestones and achievements. In the meantime, please continue to follow public health guidelines.”

Cllr Ross continued, "Easter is traditionally a time of celebration, for gathering together to enjoy the company of family and loved ones, but we must refrain from doing so this year to preserve the progress we have made over the past number of months.

"This is such a difficult thing to do, we have all become weary of the impact of restrictions on our lives, but we must continue to protect our vulnerable, our front-line workers and one another. This bank holiday weekend, remember public health advice, together our actions will curb the spread of Covid 19.”

An Garda Síochána is appealing to the public this Easter to continue to follow the public health guidelines by staying home and staying safe. We as individuals have the power to protect ourselves and our communities.

“The best way of keeping safe is to stay home. If you are going out, please only undertake necessary journeys and exercise within 5km of your home. An Garda Síochána’s high visibility checkpoints continue throughout the region. This will also include patrols at local amenity sites.

“The vast majority of people are playing their part in helping prevent the spread of Covid-19. However, we are still finding groups gathering, house parties, etc. This in not just breaches of regulations, but it also creates a risk for those attending and everyone they come into contact with afterwards. This Easter, please stay at home and stay safe.”

“If someone wants to visit you here over the Easter bank holiday, it’s really important that you tell them not to come. Everyone in the county has worked very hard to turn the tide on Covid-19 infections in the last three months, and an influx of visitors could put all of that at risk. The Midlands is doing tremendous work, and we don’t want to see that undermined over the next few days. We can do this for just a little longer, and look forward to much better times ahead”.