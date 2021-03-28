Covid-19 latest: Rate of new daily cases in Longford is slowing down

According to the daily figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) this evening, there have been 13 additional deaths among people with Covid-19 in Ireland and 604 additional cases have been confirmed.

Longford's 14 day incidence rate remains the sixth highest in the country.

NPHET says that in the 24 hours up to midnight on Saturday, March 27, there has been LESS THAN FIVE new cases of Covid-19 in Longford.

The county's 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population is 190.8, down from 195.7 the previous day.

The incidence rate in Offaly remains the worst in the country and it is 443.8, with the national 14-day incidence rate standing at 164.5 per 100,000. Offaly is followed by Donegal, Dublin, Meath and Kildare at the summit of the 'incidence rate league' with Longford next in line.

NPHET says there have been 78 positive Covid-19 cases in Longford in the 14 days from March 14 to March 27.

Longford's five day moving average of cases is 6, up 1 from yesterday.

According to the County Timeline of Confirmed Cases on Ireland's Covid-19 Data Hub the total number cases of Covid-19 in Longford since the pandemic began stands at 1,829 (as at March 26).

NATIONAL

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 13 additional deaths related to COVID-19. Of the deaths reported today, 12 occurred in March. There is 1 death where the date of death is under investigation. The median age of those who died was 77 years. The age range was 51-93. There has been a total of 4,666 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Saturday 27 March, the HPSC has been notified of 604 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There has now been a total of 234,541 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today: 299 are men and 298 are women; 77% are under 45 years of age; the median age is 27 years old; 224 of the cases were in Dublin, 45 in Donegal, 36 in Kildare, 34 in Limerick, 26 in Tipperary and the remaining 239 cases are spread across 20 other counties.



As of 8am today, 322 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 66 are in ICU. There have been 18 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Vaccines

As of last Thursday (25 March), there have been 760,168 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Ireland:



548,945 people have received their first dose

211,223 people have received their second dose



The COVID-19 data hub provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.