Longford-Westmeath Sinn Féin TD Sorca Clarke believes it is 'essential to have more women in politics'

Longford-Westmeath Sinn Féin TD Sorca Clarke has called for more women to get active in politics and for barriers in their way to be removed.

Teachta Clarke said, “This Tuesday, we had an amazing engagement at the Committee level with Dóchas, the umbrella group of Irish NGOs based on development and a number of their constituent members. The theme was on women in development.

“What struck me was how essential it is to have women in leadership roles for the benefit of all of society and especially for women themselves.

“Women are there every day driving forward the solution to the problems we face and in times of crisis often with an unequal burden in terms of domestic care.

“If women are not represented in high office, women’s issues tend to get brushed under the carpet. This is true around the world.

“The compounding crisis in women’s healthcare in Ireland has exemplified just why it is so important to have a women heard at all levels of society, especially in politics.

“When it comes to issues around sexual abuse and harassment women are disproportionately targeted. On top of this we have the gender pay gap, unequal employment practices, unpaid domestic labour and a myriad of other issues which women need to be in a position to legislate for.”