Longford woman who punched garda car given six months to pay for damage

A woman who punched a patrol car, causing over €400 worth of damage has been given six months to pay the money back.

The court heard that, on January 18, 2021, gardaí were assisting ambulance personnel at Camlin Meadows when Diane Nevin, 39 Camlin Meadows, Farneyhoogan, Longford, ran out of the property and punched the back passenger door of the vehicle.

Solicitor for the defence, Bríd Mimnagh, explained that her client is married with three children and did not have the money in court, adding that Ms Nevin does not get a lot of money each week.

“She says it’ll take six months,” said Ms Mimnagh.

“Whatever came over you that you punched a garda car?” asked Judge Seamus Hughes.

“A couple of weeks previous, there was a search conducted at her house and she said gardaí didn’t give her the opportunity to open the door before they broke it down,” said Ms Mimnagh.

“Nothing was found in the house and €1,800 worth of damage was done.”

Ms Nevin added that it took her a year to save up to replace the door.

“There’s a mechanism if nothing is found in the house to claim that off the gardaí,” said Judge Hughes, putting the case back to September 7.