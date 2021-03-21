Cavan gardaí thank public for assistance as missing teenage girl located safe and well

Cavan gardaí have confirmed this evening that missing teen Amanda Lenkauskaite has been located safe and well.

On Friday evening, March 19, gardaí issued an appeal seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 15 year old Amanda Lenkauskaite, and this evening they have thanked the public for their assistance in this matter.

Amanda had been last seen in the Cootehill area of Cavan at approximately 4:15pm on Tuesday, March 16.

