Covid-19 latest: 116 positive cases in Longford in last 14 days

Longford has recorded LESS THAN FIVE new cases of Covid-19 in the 24 hours up to midnight on Wednesday, March 17, according to daily figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) this evening.

The county by county breakdown of the incidence rate of Covid-19 shows that Longford continues to have the second highest 14-day incidence rate in the country behind Offaly.

Longford's 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population is 283.8, down from 318.1 the previous day.

The incidence rate in Offaly is 350.2, with the national 14-day incidence rate standing at 150.8 per 100,000.

NPHET says there have been 116 positive Covid-19 cases in Longford in the 14 days from March 4 to March 17.

Longford's five day moving average of cases is 3.

According to the County Timeline of Confirmed Cases on Ireland's Covid-19 Data Hub the total number cases of Covid-19 in Longford since the pandemic began stands at 1,766 (as at March 16).

MORE BELOW TABLE

NATIONAL

There have been no deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.



There has been a total of 4,566 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.



As of midnight Wednesday 17 March, the HPSC has been notified of 582 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There has now been a total of 228,796* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.



(*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 confirmed case. The figure of 228,796 cases reflects this.)



Of the cases notified today:

290 are men and 291 are women

74% are under 45 years of age

the median age is 32 years old

262 in Dublin, 41 in Galway, 34 in Meath, 24 in Kildare, 23 in Waterford and the remaining 198 cases are spread across 20 other counties



As of 8am today, 345 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 83 are in ICU. There have been 24 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.