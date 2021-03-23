SHESchool aiming to get more Longford women into politics

If you have ever considered running for local election in County Longford or simply want to find out more about how the political system works then a free online course from the SHESchool could be just the answer.

Beginning on Wednesday, March 24 and running for three consecutive Wednesdays on zoom, a free course entitled ‘An Introduction to Politics’ from the SHE Project aims to empower women in County Longford to engage in electoral politics.

The free online SHESchool course is for anyone who wants to start to build up a bit of knowledge about what politics is and how politics works.

“We want to see more women being elected to councils and to the Dáil. Our free online #SHESchool which is all about explaining local politics, where you fit in, and what you can do to have a say in what goes on. Only 24% of county councillors throughout Ireland are female and we have a much lower percentage of female councillors in rural counties compared to more urban centres such as Dublin or Cork. It is important to have a female perspective at decision making level as this will ensure more balanced decisions are made on a range of issues which matter to us as women whether that’s climate change, employment, parenting, care or violence against women for example,” explained Dr Michelle Maher, Regional Development Officer with the SHE Project.

The aim of the introductory course is to demystify local politics as Dr Maher outlined: “We promise there is no homework involved and all you need is an hour and a half once a week, an email address and a device that connects to the internet. Our free online SHESchool is for anyone who wants to start to build up a bit of knowledge about what politics is and how politics works.”

Course modules will include active citizenship and political language exploring a wider definition of active citizenship and examining what is meant by left and right in political language, and whether people mobilising under either banner are within or beyond what we accept to be active.

The module on Local Government explores the purpose, structure and function of a council and examines the relationship between the elected county councillors and the people who work as executives in the council, as well as who has power to do what. Opportunities for active citizens to become part of the decision-making structures in county councils are also examined.

The final module on councillors examines the job and remuneration of the county/city councillor. This module examines the gender breakdown of councillors and looks at the latest research on the barriers that women face in running for council elections. This module also examines the word feminism as part of the discussion about councillors and asks why so few identify themselves as feminists.

The online foundation course begins at 7pm on Wednesday, March 24 and will run for three consecutive Wednesdays at the same time. A morning class may be available in the future so please still get in touch to find out more. Contact the SHESchool on 086 0320455 or email info@seeherelected.ie to register your interest in the course.