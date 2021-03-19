Suspended sentence for Longford garage manager in possession of stolen parts

A man found to be in possession of a number of parts from a BMW hybrid car worth six figures has been given an eight month prison sentence, which has been suspended for three years.

Darius Darguzas, 25 Creevaghglass, Ballymahon, also paid a fine of €1,000 as well as donating €2,000 to the court poor box, which will be distributed among local charities in November.

The court heard that on October 16, 2018, gardaí received a report of an unauthorised taking of a BMW from a Dublin garage.

Following an investigation, a search warrant was obtained for a local garage at which Mr Darguzas is a manager and, during the search, the BMW battery was discovered inside a different vehicle. The battery had a GPS tracker in it, the court heard, which allowed gardaí to discover its location.

Other parts of the car were discovered at the rear of the premises. The value of the parts found at the garage was €20,010.65, the court heard.

“In his defence, he’d only just started the business and probably just bought the parts off the wrong people,” said Sgt Enda Daly on behalf of the state.

Solicitor for the defence, Frank Gearty, explained that there was a tracker on the battery and that “the people who stole the vehicle took the whole thing apart and turned up with parts at this man’s garage where he was manager”.

“They were Romanian guys. They asked for €3,000 but we gave them €2,000,” said Mr Darguzas, adding that the business sells used car parts to individuals or to other garages

Judge Hughes pointed out that the car is “gone” now and that it has been dismembered into many parts.

“I’d safely say gardaí have an uncompleted investigation on their hands,” he said.

“It’s a crime ring and this man is a cog in the wheel. This is a serious matter. You bought unique parts of a very, very expensive car - which would be a six figure sum - stolen from Dublin. I’m sorry to say this carries a prison sentence.

“Unfortunately, Longford has come to the forefront nationally for having chop shops and has actually been on TV for it.

“This deserves a prison sentence, which I will suspend,” said Judge Hughes, handing down the eight month sentence.