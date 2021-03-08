Paediatric Diabetes Services expected to reopen at Mullingar hospital

Following continued engagement with the Minister for Health and the HSE, Minister for Trade Promotion and Fianna Fáil TD for Longford-Westmeath, Robert Troy was today advised by the Department of Health that a temporary Clinical Nurse Specialist in Diabetes is expected to take up the post at Regional Hospital Mullingar this month which will allow the Paediatric Diabetes Services there to reopen.

Speaking today, Minister Troy said, “The Paediatric Diabetes Services at Mullingar Hospital provides vital care to the young patients who attend their services and to their families. I have raised the delays in recruitment and the subsequent closure of the service with Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly, and officials in the HSE throughout 2020 and into this year. I want to commend the excellent work of Prof Michael O’Grady and his team. I have huge regard for Prof O’Grady and we have spoken on these issues.

“Last month I received an update from the Department of Health that following the second formal recruitment process, a successful candidate had been identified. Unfortunately, the most recent update states they are not in a position to take up the post until 2022. While it is regrettable that the permanent role cannot be filled at this moment, I am pleased that a temporary Diabetes Nurse Specialist will take up the post this month which, I have been informed, will allow the Paediatric Diabetic Service to reopen in Mullingar Hospital.

He continued, “While this will no doubt be a relief to those who avail of this vital service and the Paediatric Diabetic Service providers, the overall situation signifies two important points; that we need a well-resourced service for our young patient population and that the recruitment process needs to change. I am very conscious more needs to be done to ensure the service is enhanced, protected and properly resourced. I will remain engaged on this issue and continue to raise this with the Minister for Health and the HSE until we have absolute certainty of service for those who use and for those who operate this vital service for the community.”