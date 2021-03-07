Granard journalist hosts new sports show

Sports Talk is a new sports show from sportstalk.ie and presented by Granard journalist Deniese O’Flaherty.

Over the next few months, Deniese will chat with a broad range of sports stars and personalities, in a relaxed and casual manner.

Also read: Longford's Cian McPhillips achieves European U20 record during gutsy semi-final performance in Poland

The first guest is former Liverpool and Republic of Ireland star Ray Houghton. Ray chats about his time at Liverpool, playing with the Republic of Ireland and his love for Glasgow Celtic.

Also read: Clonguish GAA pays tribute to1981 Longford championship winning captain, the late John Blessing

Among Deniese’s guests are a well known Sky Sports personality, a current Northern Ireland International and some of local interest.

You can find the podcast on spotify and soundcloud. Keep an eye on @sportstalkdot.ie and @deniese_o.

Also read: Class act: Dublin star Brian Fenton urges Longford student to be very proud of his club