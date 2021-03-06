Roscommon/Longford gardaí issue fines to speeding motorists

Roscommon/Longford gardaí are urging drvers to slow down and to arrive alive after they issued fines to two speeding motorists.

An Garda Síochána, via their official Twitter account @GardaTraffic, revealed that members of the Roscommon/Longford Roads Policing Unit were conducting speed checks on the N5 on Friday, March 5 when they detected two drivers travelling well above speed limit.

Fixed Charge Penalty Notices issued to both drivers.

