Roscommon/Longford gardaí issue fines to speeding motorists
Roscommon/Longford gardaí are urging drvers to slow down and to arrive alive after they issued fines to two speeding motorists.
An Garda Síochána, via their official Twitter account @GardaTraffic, revealed that members of the Roscommon/Longford Roads Policing Unit were conducting speed checks on the N5 on Friday, March 5 when they detected two drivers travelling well above speed limit.
Fixed Charge Penalty Notices issued to both drivers.
Fixed Charge Penalty Notices issued to both drivers. #SlowDown #ArriveAlive pic.twitter.com/65ndQnqLQ3
