Derrycasson native Tommy Denning laid to rest in England

It was with much regret that the news of the death of Derrycasson native Tommy Denning, which occurred in Burton On Trent on January 19 last, was received in his homeland.

In his 70th year, Tommy, like many of his generation at that time crossed the Irish Sea to seek employment as a teenager.

Son of the late James and Elizabeth Denning, he will be remembered as a reliable and conscientious employee who was highly regarded by his workmates.

Over the years Tommy was a regular visitor with his family to Derrycasson. He got great enjoyment meeting neighbours and friends at football matches and in the local hostelries. He loved to reminisce about happenings prior to leaving home.

His passing will certainly leave a void among the family circle and his friends. Tommy's funeral Mass was celebrated at St Peter and Paul Church, Swaldincote on Friday, February 19 where he was laid to rest.

Predeceased by his parents James and Elizabeth, brothers JP and Paddy, sisters Kathleen and Bridget, he is survived by his wife Ann, sons Simon and Thomas, daughters Elizabeth, brothers John and Ollie (Derrycasson), sisters Helen (Florida), Julia (Enaghan) and Mary (Aughnacliffe), son-in-law. daughters-in-law, much loved grand-children, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces to whom our condolences are extended.

May he rest in peace.