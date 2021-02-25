REVEALED: The latest Covid-19 14-day incidence rate for every county

The Covid-19 incidence rates are falling in most parts of the country with some areas still enduring high case numbers.

The figures were released, as they are every day, by the National Public Health Emergency Team, on Wednesday, February 24.

Offaly now has the highest rate of the virus with 324 cases in the last two weeks and a 14-day incidence rate of 415.6 per 100,000 population.

Longford has the 6th highest incidence rate in the country (the previous day Longford had the 11th highest incidence rate).

Longford is one of fourteen counties that has an incidence rate higher than the national average of 231.4.