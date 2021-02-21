Search for missing Roscommon man stood down

The garda search for a missing Roscommon man, Sean Spellman, was stood down yesterday, Saturday, February 20, following the discovery of a body.

Gardaí thanked the media and public for their assistance.

54 year old Seán Spellman, went missing from his home in Taughmaconnell, Co Roscommon on the afternoon of Saturday, January 16.

He was later seen on CCTV walking out of the town in the direction of Grace Road, Athlone, Co Westmeath at around 6pm.

