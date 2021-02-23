Late Annie Harten had a humble and unassuming nature

The death occurred, peacefully at her residence, in Ballytrust, Loughduff of Mrs Annie (Nannie) Harten (née Halton) on Sunday, February 7.

Deceased, who was aged 88, had been in full good health until a few months ago and her passing will leave a great void in her family circle and in the locality where she was highly respected.

Formerly Halton from nearby Oghill, 'Nannie' was one of nature's ladies and content in her home and always there.

Along with her late husband Joe, they reared a family of 12 when times were hard and the hours long and today their family are a credit to them and they were always there for Nannie in her final days.

Nannie had all the talents of the ideal housewife; cooking, baking, sewing, knitting and crochet. She could turn her hand to any chore as needed, all with a great sense of humour and a gentleness that belied a quiet determination.

She loved gardening and her green fingers could make anything grow into a beautiful array of colour.

Nannie had a humble and unassuming nature and set no value on monetary gains but appreciated her home comforts.

She had a quick wit and loved a good chat and visitors to her lovely home were treated like royalty.

She had a strong faith and had a special devotion to Our Lady and until recently made an annual trip to Knock Shrine.

She was especially proud of her 43 grandchildren and great-grandson and took great interest in their achievements.

Nannie was predeceased by her husband Joe and sister Kate and is survived by her sons Eugene, Seamus and Joseph daughters Mary, Anne, Rose, Monica, Catherine, Siobhan, Dympna, Olive and Una, brother James, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, 43 grandchildren and great-grandson, neighbours and friends to whom we extend our deepest sympathy.

The funeral mass was celebrated in St Mary’s church, Bruskey on Tuesday, February 9 and the celebrant was Fr Sean McDermott. Burial took place afterwards in the family plot at Loughduff cemetery.

May her gentle soul rest in peace.