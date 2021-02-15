Newtownforbes residential housing development receives green light from Longford planners

Planning permission has been granted by Longford County Council to J & R Maynooth Ltd for the construction of twelve houses on a site along Main Street, Newtownforbes.

Last April, J & R Maynooth Ltd, applied to the local authority planners for permission to demolish the existing public house, formerly known as Bohan's Bar & storage sheds / out-houses to the rear and to construct of a residential housing development of 12 houses - 4 two bedroom bungalow type dwelling houses and eight three bedroom semi-detached type dwelling houses.

The development to include entrance, internal access road, green open space, connection to the existing foul sewer, surface water & watermain networks servicing the village of Newtownforbes, and all ancillary works.