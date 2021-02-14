Much sadness following death of inspirational young mum and former Operation Transformation leader

There was much sadness following the death, after a long illness, in the loving care of her family, of Sarah O'Callaghan-Smith, Bruskey /Aughaloora, Co Cavan, on Tuesday, January 26, 2021.

Sarah was a great inspiration to many following her time taking part in the TV show Operation Transformation.

She was also involved in a lot of health and fitness activities here in the area and Cavan.

Sarah will be sadly missed by her husband Gary, her beautiful daughter Amelia, her heartbroken parents Karl & Iris, brother Karl, sister-in-law Nicola, grandparents Angela & James O'Callaghan, uncles, aunts, all her relatives & many friends.

Sarah's Funeral Service & Cremation on Wednesday, January 27 was private to family only.

Go bhfanfaidh anam milis Sarah i suaimhneas.