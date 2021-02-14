Arva has fond memories of the late Joy Steele

It is with regret that we record the death of Mrs Joy Steele, Hampshire, England which occurred on December 28, 2020.

A daughter of the late Robert and Elizabeth Scott - Joy moved away from Arva to live closer to the coast in Co Antrim due to severe childhood asthma.

It was here she met and married her husband Charles Steele, a British Army Major. Charles and Joy lived in many overseas countries as Charles fulfilled his postings in Singapore, Germany, Tripoli and North Africa.

Joy had one daughter, ‘Sheridan’, who was born in Singapore. Joy was very creative, enjoyed cooking and entertaining in her own home and lived to the great age of 96 years.

When Charles passed away, Joy moved house to live closer to her daughter. Joy cherished her two grandchildren and six great grandchildren and was a special part of their lives living locally.

In recent years Joy was resident at Willow Gardens Care Home, Yateley, Hampshire, where she enjoyed the beautiful surroundings and was very happy.

Joy was predeceased by her husband Charles, sisters Violet, Joan, Fay, Maude and Mignone, brother Robert and is survived by her daughter Sheridan, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brother Basil Scott, Arva, nephews, nieces and the extended family circle to all of whom we extend belated condolences.

Joy’s funeral took place on January 14, 2021 at St Michael’s Church, Sandhurst, England.