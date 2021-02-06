Minister Troy invites Longford students to webinar with Career Guidance Counsellor Brian Mooney

Fianna Fáil TD for Longford-Westmeath and Minister of State at the Department of Business, Robert Troy TD, will host a webinar for 5th and 6th year students and their parents and guardians with Career Guidance Counsellor, Brian Mooney on Wednesday, February 10.

The Webinar is an opportunity to provide additional support to students and their families who are coping with the added pressure of studying remotely.

Mr Mooney will share his top tips for studying, managing stress, and what students should be doing to get the best out of learning.

Students are invited to submit any questions they may have, which will then be put to Mr Mooney on the night.

There will also be an opportunity for questions to be asked on the Webinar if time allows, but to avoid disappointment students are encouraged to submit questions in advance.

Places are limited so please confirm attendance ahead of time. For further details and confirm your attendance please contact Robert Troy’s constituency office at Robert.troy@oireachtas.ie or call (044) 933 4857