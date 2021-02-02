Cloontuskert community saddened by passing of one of its oldest residents

It is with great sympathy, following a short illness, that I record the death on Sunday, December 27, 2020, of Mrs Bridget McCloat (née McDaniel), Cloontuskert, Lanesboro, Roscommon.

Bridget was predeceased by her late husband Tony. Bridget, along with her husband Tony, came to Cloontuskert when Tony’s work with Bord na Móna brought them to our community. She settled in well and raised a fine family in our community.

Bridget was a very quiet lady whose interest was her family. Her passing will leave a great sadness with everyone that had come to know her, and her passing will leave a void in the Cloontuskert community as one of its oldest residents passes away.

On Tuesday, December 29, Bridget’s remains were removed to her native Sligo and to St Adamnan’s Church, Skreen for her Funeral Mass. Following Mass, she was laid to rest alongside Tony in the local St Mary’s Cemetery, Skreen.

To her daughters Catherine, Bridget, Teresa & Ann, sons James & Michael, brother James, sister Mary (USA), sons in law, daughters in law, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives and friends, we would like to extend our sincere sympathy.