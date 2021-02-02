Long-time Aer Ríanta employee and Arva native Hugh Mulligan was full of kindness

Hugh Mulligan, a native of Farrangarve, Arva, was born in 1927 and was the fifth of seven children – Bridie, Packie, Kathleen, Imelda, Joe and Vera. He passed away peacefully on January 5, 2021 in the loving care of all the staff of St Gabriel’s Nursing Home, Raheny, Dublin.

His upbringing on the family farm instilled in him a great love of nature and animals, that stayed with him for life and he recalled many fond memories from his childhood there – from searching for and collecting his mother’s eggs from the hens laying out, trips to the bog with his father and brothers to cut turf, to pouring water down the slope on the road outside the house to make an icy slide for the morning.

Hugh moved to Dublin in his teens to work with his uncle, Tom Brady, who was in the building trade, and had his first digs in Georges Avenue, Blackrock.

He held a number of jobs before being advised to try for a job in the airport and went on to spend the rest of his working life with Aer Ríanta.

Hugh formed a lifelong friendship with the late Nancy, whom he met in the early 70s after she was widowed and was a father figure to her two children Myra and Robert and in time a much loved grandfather figure to their children, Daniel, Helen and Sibéal.

He moved from Clontarf to settle on the Navan Road in the mid 70s. Hugh had many interests. He enjoyed all sport, particularly GAA, and loved to read.

He had a huge fondness for cars and looked after his to the last, from his first Ford Anglia to his last Volkswagen Fox. He continued to drive into his nineties.

He took great pride in maintaining his garden and home and was an accomplished handyman. He remained remarkably physically fit and active until the end - he was still up on ladders and sawing limbs off trees, much to the horror of his neighbours, after his ninetieth birthday.

Over the years, Hugh kept in contact with his brothers and sisters and mourned the loss of those that predeceased him. He looked forward to the annual visit of his sister Vera (Sr Imelda) from her community in England and most recently was able to meet up with her and his brother Joe and extended members of his family in the summer of 2016.

He moved to St Gabriel’s Nursing Home in Raheny in 2019 due to advancing age. He remained physically healthy and up and about until the last 2 to 3 weeks of his life. At this stage his mind was less sharp but he could still recall all the details of Arva and his early life, and remained good humoured and content.

Hugh was a private man, but full of kindness, loyalty and consideration for others. One of the nicest men you could wish to meet, who brought only positivity into the lives of those he met.

Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by Myra, Robert, Daniel, Helen, Sibéal, his sister Sr Imelda, brother Joe, extended family, relatives and friends to all of whom we extend sincere sympathy.