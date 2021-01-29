Man appears at special Longford court sitting after allegedly threatening ISPCA inspector

A man has appeared at a special court sitting in Longford on Friday afternoon in connection to an incident yesterday which resulted in an ISPCA inspector being allegedly threatened with a knife and golf club.

The man, who is in his late 20s, was arrested and charged following an alleged incident at a residence in the county town yesterday at around midday.

It's understood the ISPCA official called to the property on foot of a report over concerns to the welfare of a number of dogs.

Upon the inspector's arrival, it's alleged the official was threatened with both articles.

Gardai immediately conducted an investigation and obtained a search warrant in order to carry out a search of the property where the incident is alleged to have occurred.

The ISCPA employee was unharmed during the episode.

It's understood a number of 'items of interest' were recovered as a result and a man was arrested before being charged.

He appeared at a special court sitting in Longford this afternoon and was granted bail, subject to a number of conditions.

He is due to reappear before Judge Seamus Hughes on February 16 next.