Longford mourns death of legendary ploughman Eugene McGerr

The Longford Ploughing Association has led the tributes to their late President Eugene McGerr, who died peacefully, in the care of the staff of the Manor Nursing Home, Edgeworthstown, on Saturday, January 9.



Eugene (pictured) of Aughafin, Edgeworthstown, was a National Ploughing Association Director and Life Member and he was a familiar figure at Longford county ploughing matches for decades.





Indeed, the late Eugene was a mould breaker and in a tribute, posted on their Facebook page, Longford Ploughing Association said, “Eugene ploughed many a formidable furrow for County Longford, with some notable achievements being: winning his first All Ireland gold with horses in 1953, while in 1958, with his brother John, they took gold in the All Ireland tractor ploughing at Tramore, Co Waterford.”



1953 saw Longford’s first ever All Ireland ploughing champions and they were the Edgeworthstown quartet, Eugene McGerr - individual champion award, Willie Greene - first team award and Jimmy Coyle - minor champion.



In 1955 Eugene and PJ Reynolds were the first tractor team to represent Longford at the National Ploughing Championships.



Just three years later in 1958, in Tramore, brothers Eugene and John McGerr were the junior team All Ireland Champions. They were the first team of brothers to win an All Ireland.



Sympathy is extended to Eugene’s wife Nora, his brother John, sister-in-law Anna, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May he Rest in Peace.



Eugene's funeral Mass took place on Tuesday, January 12 in St Mary's Church, Edgeworthstown, followed by burial in Aughafin Cemetery.



