WARNING: Dangerous road conditions this morning in midlands after overnight snow

Motorists are being warned of dangerous road conditions this morning after overnight snow and sub zero temperatures.

Also read: Longford woman wins luxury €815,000 London City Island apartment in Club Rossie draw

Many back roads in the midlands in particular are in a dangerous condition.

According to the AA, road temperatures are well below zero and icy conditions have been reported in most areas this morning.

Also read: Two county Longford families are aiming to become Ireland's Fittest Family

Particular care is advised in the west and midlands. Keep this in mind if making essential journeys.