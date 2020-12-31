WARNING: Dangerous road conditions this morning in midlands after overnight snow
Motorists are being warned of dangerous road conditions this morning after overnight snow and sub zero temperatures.
Many back roads in the midlands in particular are in a dangerous condition.
According to the AA, road temperatures are well below zero and icy conditions have been reported in most areas this morning.
Particular care is advised in the west and midlands. Keep this in mind if making essential journeys.
