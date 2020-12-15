Funeral of woman who died tragically following N5 road accident takes place tomorrow

The funeral of a woman who died tragically following a road accident last Friday, December 11 on the N5 between Strokestown and Scramogue Cross takes place tomorrow.

The Funeral Mass of the late Amanda Whelan, Strokestown, Roscommon and formerly of South Africa, takes place in Strokestown Parish Church tomorrow Wednesday, December 16 at 11am, followed by private cremation in Lakelands Crematorium Cavan.

Amanda will be sadly missed by her partner Donal Bergin, her sisters Gail, Sandra and Carol, extended family, relatives and friends in Ireland and South Africa. Rest in Peace.



Owing to current restrictions regarding Covid-19, Amanda's Funeral Mass is private to family and friends.



Funeral Mass will be livestreamed and can be viewed at this link. Condolences may be left on RIP.ie. Thank you for your cooperation and understanding.



Donal wishes to thank everyone for their support and kindness.