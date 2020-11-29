Weather warning issued as severe fog makes driving conditions dangerous

Met Éireann has issued a fog weather warning which will remain in place until 6am tomorrow, Monday, November 30.

The fog warning is in place for all counties in Connacht, Munster and Leinster.

Gardaí are also warning motorists to avoid any unnecessary travel as driving conditions are extremely poor in many areas with conditions expected to worsen throughout the night.

If you have no option but to drive, please ensure you use your fog lights and reduce your speed accordingly.