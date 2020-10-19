No new juries would be sworn in for trials under LEVEL 5 lockdown

No new juries will be sworn to hear trials at the Central Criminal Court if the government opts for a Level 5 lockdown, it has emerged this morning.

Mr Justice Michael White today said that trials can continue during Level 4 restrictions with juries to be selected from smaller panels to allow for social distancing.

Under Level 5 no new juries will be sworn but trials that are already underway will continue. It remains to be seen what will happen if the government opts for a hybrid of Levels 4 and 5.

The system outlined by the judge this morning mirrors that undertaken during the first lockdown when ongoing trials, including that of garda murderer Aaron Brady, were allowed to conclude.

There are currently a number of trials ongoing before the Central Criminal Court in Dublin and around the country.

A further statement from the Courts Service is expected later today.

