Longford's Covid-19 figures rise again as 1,697 new cases reported on island of Ireland

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre yesterday announced that it had been notified of 617 confirmed new cases of Covid-19, that is up from 506 for the previous 24 hour period.



There is now a total of 40,703 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland. It also reported that sadly there have been five additional deaths related to Covid-19.

Meanwhile, a total of 1,080 new cases in Northern Ireland were reported - a new record high for one day.

That is 1,697 new cases on the island of Ireland in one day.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Longford since the pandemic began stands at 394 (as of midnight on Wednesday, October 7).

69 of those cases were reported by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) between September 25 and October 8. Prior to that, in the four months from May 17 to September 23, Longford recorded 46 cases.

The HPSC reported SIX new cases of Covid-19 in Longford on Thursday, October 8; ONE on Wednesday, October 7; FOUR new cases on Tuesday, October 6; SIX on Monday, October 5; TWO on Sunday, October 4; THREE on Saturday, October 3; NINE on Friday, October 2; ELEVEN on Thursday, October 1; SEVEN on Wednesday, September 30; FOUR on Tuesday, September 29; SIX on Monday, September 28; TWO on Sunday, September 27; FIVE on Saturday, September 26 and THREE on Friday, September 25.

Longford's 14-day incidence rate (for the period of September 23 to October 6) of 154.1 per 100,00 of population is the sixth highest in the country and well above the national rate of 124.4.

Confirmed Covid-19 cases in this region (as of midnight Wednesday, October 7)

County................... Cases.............Change from day before

Longford.................. 394...................+6

Leitrim..................... 125....................+1

Cavan...................... 1,052...................+23

Roscommon............. 516....................+3

Westmeath............... 834.....................+11

Health Protection Surveillance Centre daily report (Friday, October 9)

As of midnight Thursday, October 8, the HPSC has been notified of 123 new cases in Dublin, 107 in Cork, 42 in Meath, 36 in Kerry, 35 in Galway and the remaining 274 cases are located across 21 counties.

Longford is among the 21 counties that make up the 274 cases, so with verification of the actual number of cases later today, the county's total of confirmed cases will increase.

Of the cases notified:

-310 are men / 307 are women

-73% are under 45 years of age

-33% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

- 72 cases have been identified as community transmission





Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: "The profile of the disease continues to deteriorate. There have been an additional 32 hospitalisations and 8 ICU admissions in the past 24 hours. We are continuing to see a high number of daily cases.

"It is vital that we interrupt the transmission of the virus now.

"NPHET continues to monitor the situation. However, it is early individual action that is needed to suppress the virus. Please follow public health advice and do your part to make an impact on the disease."

