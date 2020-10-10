Dr Holohan: 'It is vital we interrupt transmission of virus now' 

Five deaths from Covid-19 were notified to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, it was reported yesterday evening. There has been a total of 1,821 virus-related deaths in Ireland.

Some 617 new cases were also confirmed. Of these cases, 310 are men / 307 are women; 73% are under 45 years of age

33% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case. 72 cases have been identified as community transmission.

123 of the cases are in Dublin, 107 in Cork, 42 in Meath, 36 in Kerry, 35 in Galway and the remaining 274 cases are located across 21 counties.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said; “The profile of the disease continues to deteriorate. There have been an additional 32 hospitalisations and 8 ICU admissions in the past 24 hours. We are continuing to see a high number of daily cases.

“It is vital that we interrupt the transmission of the virus now.

“NPHET continues to monitor the situation however it is early, individual action that is needed to suppress the virus. Please follow public health advice and do your part to make an impact on the disease.”