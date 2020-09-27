LATEST UPDATE: Over 400 new cases in Ireland as numbers rise in several counties

The National Public Health Emergency Team has given its latest update on Covid-19 confirmed cases and deaths in Ireland and the number of new cases continues to spiral.

As of midnight Saturday, September 26, the HPSC has been notified of 430 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 34,990 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today 212 are in Dublin, 54 in Cork, 23 in Donegal, 23 in Galway, 16 in Louth, 15 in Monaghan, 12 in Clare, 12 in Meath, 9 in Cavan, 8 in Roscommon, 7 in Wicklow, 6 in Limerick, 5 in Kildare, 5 in Tipperary with the remaining 23 cases in 9 counties.

Of the cases notified today 222 are men and 208 are women; 72% are under 45 years of age; 40% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case; 59 cases have been identified as community transmission

There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

There has been a total of 1,802 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.