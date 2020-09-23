Plan an epic Longford staycation with the Heritage Council's digital maps resource

Archaeology and architecture, landscapes and coastlines, habitats and species, rivers and lakes, geology, and recreation are just some of the categories of maps available to browse and download via the Heritage Council’s Heritage Maps web portal, which the organisation is encouraging all those holidaying at home to visit during their staycation in Ireland.

The Heritage Maps web resource allows users to browse 14 main categories and numerous sub-categories within the areas of built, cultural and natural heritage from across the island of Ireland, or search using specific keywords.

Users can then create customisable maps and personalised itineraries, which may relate to their own areas of interest or the particular local area in which they are staying.

The website is designed with both the heritage expert and enthusiast in mind, with new maps covering a wide range of heritage aspects frequently added to the web portal. Most recently, 30 new maps were uploaded, covering Ireland’s Greenways and Blueways, Wexford’s biking and hiking trails, Coillte recreation sites, and a vast range of things to do in Northern Ireland.

Maps are uploaded from trusted sources including State agencies, local authorities researchers and academics, and each entry is supported with links to external websites, allowing visitors to gain further information on an area of interest.

The Heritage Council’s head of policy and research, Beatrice Kelly, said: “As increasing numbers of people choose to holiday at home, the Heritage Council’s Heritage Maps website is a fantastic online resource, supporting staycationers in going beyond the tourist brochure, venturing off the beaten-track and discovering or rediscovering the local heritage of the region they are staying in.

“From stained glass to walled towns, wildflowers or Sile na Gigs, HeritageMaps.ie is extensive in its content, user-friendly and easily navigable. It allows people to create tailored maps and explore the aspect of our rich and diverse heritage that they are most interested in, or delve in to an area they would like to know more about.

“Whether planning a day trip, a weekend away or a longer holiday, or if one simply wishes to better understand the heritage of one’s own local area or region, I would encourage everyone to log on to HeritageMaps.ie, explore the platform and the range of material on it, and see how it can help them become better acquainted with Ireland’s wonderful heritage.”

Visit www.heritagemaps.ie for further details.

