Local outlets participating in ‘This Coke Is On Us’ campaign

Star of Derry Girls, Nicola Coughlan, whose mum hails from Longford, launched the ‘This Coke Is On Us’ campaign at O’Connells Bar in her home city of Galway.

Coca-Cola is supporting small businesses and encouraging people to visit their locals by offering a free Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar or Diet Coke at 645 participating outlets across the island of Ireland.

To enjoy a free Coke, people can simply download a coupon at coca-cola.ie/thiscokeisonus and present it to a member of staff at one of the participating bars, restaurants and cafes nationwide, until October 18.

Local participating outlets include;

O’Hehirs, Tesco Shopping Centre, Longford

The Copper Still, Dromod

Cox’s Steakhouse, Dromod

Lough Rynn Castle, Mohill

Mitchell’s Bar, Carrigallen

The Goalpost Bar, Arva

The Tank Bar, Carrickaboy