Fintan's marathon 320km cycle raises €6,033 for Midlands Simon Community

Fintan McCormack recently embarked on a Marathon Cycle to the 32 GAA club grounds in County Roscommon, raising €6,033 for the Midlands Simon Community.

Fintan commenced his cycle at his local St Faíthleach's GAA Club Grounds at 4am on Saturday, July 18 and finished at Hyde Park, Roscommon at 10pm the same day, having completed 320 km.