Ballymahon fondly remembers a lady with a sparkling personality who was passionate about women’s rights

Elizabeth Mulledy passed away peacefully on Monday, August 10 in the arms of her beloved husband, Danny, and her family after a six year illness with dementia.



Elizabeth (nee O’Neill), originally from Athlone, moved to Gurteen, Ballymahon, when she married Danny 52 years ago. She raised her seven children (Lisa, Darren, Tony, Hillary, Ursula, Deirdre and Bryan).

Elizabeth was the heart of the home and her family were the centre of her world. She treated all of her children and grandchildren equally. She loved family get gatherings. She was the life and soul of every social occasion. She was vibrant and exuberant; you knew when she was in the room.

Elizabeth was an active member in her local community, and on the school committee raising funds for the school by setting up school bazaars along with other members in the locality.

She was also instrumental along with her friend, the late, Anne Brown in bringing in the school uniform in to the primary school.

She was a very active member of Ballymahon ICA and many a trip she organised from Ballymahon to the then Point theatre to bring locals to see musicals such as The Phantom of Opera, Joseph and Les Misérables.

Elizabeth was a passionate gardener, she won several competitions, her award winning garden was photographed and featured in the local papers. She received many prize winning awards, of which she was very proud of.

She was a keen cook and great baker, with no family or local celebration going without one of her delicious creations. Once her children were older, she worked in Castlecore Nursing home, cooking up a storm for the all the residents, whom she enjoyed looking after dearly.



A lover of music, from country to rock 'n roll, she and Danny were wonderful jivers and many a dance they went to following the showbands. During the summer months, they would attend the open air céilithe in Kenagh and surrounding areas.

Elizabeth loved all animals; the home was never without a dog or a cat.

Elizabeth loved arts and craft, everyone in the family has some knitted heirloom from her, i.e. christening shawl, christening robe, baby blankets, Aran jumpers etc.

She loved reading, in particular the classics, and studied women’s studies with the University of Dublin. She was passionate about women’s rights.

She loved nothing more than dining out with friends and family, every important occasion having to be celebrated. She loved the big screen, going to see the latest movie released in the cinema.

Elizabeth loved the water. She attended the Athlone regional sports centre daily, to swim, and attend the aqua aerobics class, and meet up with friends for coffee and lunch.

Elizabeth, like most women, loved her style, fashion, and make up, always up for a shopping expedition. Many day trips she took to Dublin or Galway with her friends in the locality, you know who you are.

Elizabeth loved to travel, having been to many parts of the world, when she would hear the words, would you like to go to? She would reply, when are we off, and where are we going? And she would start packing the bag.

Elizabeth was the life and soul of all of her family's worlds. She would like to be remembered, as a social being, with a sparkling personality, full of life and vitality, a strong self-determined woman, with a great sense of what was just and right, who instilled a strong sense of independence, values and morals in to each and every one of her children and grandchildren, encouraging them to think, everything was possible.

She valued education, and instilled this in to her children. Her memory will live on through each and every one of them. They are her legacy.

She will be deeply missed by her beloved husband Danny who cared for her in her final years, daughters Lisa, Hillary, Ursula and Deirdre, sons Darren, Tony and Bryan. Devoted grandmother of Beth, Ross, Gemma, Stephen, Seán, Mary, Rían, Donnacha, Lochlann, Daniel, Ryan, Corbyn, Brónagh, Emmet, Emily and Sophie. Deeply regretted by her sisters and brothers Marie, Anne, Danny, Angela, Thomas, Joanna and Sara, sons-in-law Anthony, Nicholas, Christopher and Owen, daughter-in-law Laura, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.