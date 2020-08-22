Midlands LGBTQI+ Organisation to host Zoom discussion on theme of 'growing up gay in Ireland'

The newly formed Midlands LGBTQI+ Organisation, in collaboration with the Westmeath Transformative Recovery College will be hosting a Zoom discussion on the theme of 'growing up gay in Ireland' on Wednesday, August 26 at 2.30pm.

Speakers will share their experiences of growing up gay in the 1970's/80's and more recent times.

To book for the event contact Westmeath Transformative Recovery College at westmeathtc@gmail.com or phone 085 143 0909.