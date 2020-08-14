€1,000 Sole Trader Grant launched today

A €1,000 ‘Enterprise Support Grant’ for self-employed recipients who are exiting the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) has been launched.

Welcoming the grant Minister for State at the Department of Health Frank Feighan stated that "this will provide owners with a once-off grant of up to €1,000 to re-start their business. A fund of €12m has been allocated for the extension of this grant. This grant will be available to you if you are a sole trader and self-employed and if you don’t pay commercial rates.

"The Enterprise Support Grant is aimed at self-employed people, who have been on PUP, as they re-open their businesses. It is aimed at sole traders such as plumbers, electricians, carpenters and taxi drivers who are trying to return to work after the lockdown. It will be paid on the basis of expenditure incurred by a business seeking to get back to work and cover all costs up to €1,000."

The Enterprise Support grant can be used for re-opening costs such as fuel, wages, PPE etc. It is aimed at the self-employed such as plumbers, beauticians, electricians, gardeners, taxi drivers and more .

See www.welfare.ie for more details.

He said that “Since the Government announced the ‘Restart Grant’ for rate paying businesses, I have also been lobbying the Minister hard to ensure that businesses that did not pay rates, but who still needed State assistance with re-opening would be incorporated into a grant assistance scheme of some sort.

“Some small self-employed businesses may face difficulties in transitioning from the Pandemic Unemployment Payment to a reliance on normal trading income once again, particularly in situations where normal trading conditions have not fully resumed. This is why I am glad to see that the extension of the grant to eligible recipients of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment will provide businesses with a once-off payment of up to €1,000 to help them achieve this."