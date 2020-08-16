Ballymahon saddened by death of lovely lady Niamh McCartan

The death occurred, in her 97th year, and peacefully, at home surrounded by her loving family, on Saturday, July 25 of Mrs Niamh McCartan (nee Kennedy), MPSI, Clongowney, Old Dublin Road, Mullingar and formerly of Fairways and McAuley Place, Naas and Ballymahon.

Niamh was predeceased by her husband Paddy and son Philip.



Herself, Paddy and their family lived in Ballymahon for many years when her husband ran the successful Box Factory in the south Longford town.

Niamh was a lovely lady, always kind and attentive to others needs and had a radiant smile.

She will be dearly missed by her family Carole, Pat, Jim, Paul and Niamh Óg, sisters Phil, Bernie and Sr Vianny, sister-in-law Ette, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, 16 much-loved grandchildren, great-granddaughter, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends to whom we extend our deepest sympathy.

Funeral Mass took place in Mullingar on Tuesday, July 28 followed by burial in St Corban's Cemetery, Naas.

May her Soul rest in peace.