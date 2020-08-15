Mullinalaghta mourns death of centenarian Elizabeth (Betty) McGlinchey in Leicester

Elizabeth (Betty) McGlinchey, formerly Lizzie Kiernan of Cloonagh, Mullinalaghta, passed away peacefully in her sleep aged 101 surrounded by all her family at home in Leicester, England.

Betty was born in 1918 to Mary and Dan Kiernan. She attended St Columba’s National School where she was taught by the Principal and her maternal aunt Julia Hand (Banks).

Her grandfather was Philip Banks from Mullinroe, who was Principal at Purth NS.

She left Ireland aged 14 to work in England. She married a Donegal man and had six children. She was Cook Supervisor for local schools and was very sad on her retirement. She was fit and active and loved her garden.

She was a very proud Irish woman who never forgot her roots and always supported their sports teams, especially against England.

She was overjoyed at Mullinalaghta’s Leinster Club Championship success and followed all the Irish news whenever possible.

On reaching her 100th birthday she was delighted to receive an Apostolic Blessing from Pope Francis and a letter from President Michael D Higgins along with a card from Queen Elizabeth. She also received Blessings from Bishop Francis Duffy and Fr Michael Bannon PP.

Predeceased by her husband Connell (Jock); son Connell and daughter Mary and son-in-law Kevin; sympathy is extended to Betty's sons Danny and Antony, daughters Eileen and Angela, grandchildren, great grandchildren and a large extended family and many friends who loved her dearly. May she Rest in Peace.

A Graveside funeral service took place in Gilroes Cemetery on Thursday, August 13 at 12 noon. A Memorial Service will be arranged at a later date.

Elizabeth (Betty) McGlinchey (nee Kiernan); October 17, 1918 - July 23, 2020.