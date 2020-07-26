Mullinalaghta and surrounding areas have fond memories of the late Jimmy ‘Ginger’ Collumb

It was with sadness and deep regret that the news of the death of Jimmy Collumb, Larkfield, which occurred peacefully at Cavan General Hospital on Wednesday, July 15, was received in Mullinalaghta and surrounding areas.

Known to many as ‘Ginger’ he was from a farming background. He will be remembered as an obliging and helpful neighbour. He was renowned for his jovial and sociable manner. Of a very pleasant personality, he was always in the humour to share a joke.

Born in 1932 he was blessed with excellent health up to a few months ago. The owner of a car for almost seventy years, Jimmy was known as a very courteous ‘hackney man’ at a time when there were not many cars in the parish.

No journey was too short or long and he was never in a rush to get away. I’m reliably informed that it gave Jimmy great pleasure driving newly weds on their big day. This was an era when the Rolls-Royce or vintage cars were not the norm.

Having a keen interest in politics he was a staunch Fine Gael supporter. He was a very trustworthy treasurer of the local branch. Like his late father, also Jimmy, he was a familiar figure at the local polling booth on election days.

Funeral Mass which took place on Friday, July 17 was co-celebrated by Fr Simon Cadam and his former school mate Fr Peter Beglan.



In his homily Fr Peter reminisced about amusing happenings during their times together. He also stated that life was not all plain sailing for Jimmy.

The death of his wife Kathleen in 1993 was a devastating blow, but with Jimmy’s amazing demeanour the family was well catered for. He mentioned that Jimmy had to undergo dialysis treatment at Cavan Hospital three days a week, but he took this unpleasant procedure in his stride.

Unlike many patients in similar circumstances he enjoyed his visits to the hospital and having the banter with the nurses as they did likewise.

Due to Covid-19 and HSE regulations the funeral Mass was attended by family members only. However a guard of honour with social distancing rules adhered to was formed by neighbours and friends at the removal of his remains to the church and again following the funeral Mass.

Members of the local Fine Gael branch which included Senator Micheál Carrigy and Councillor Garry Murtagh accorded him the same honour.

Jimmy is survived by his sons Seamus, Owen and Mel, daughters Brigid, Mary and Joan and Mel’s partner Bonnie, sisters Mary and Sister Mercedes, grandchildren Cahir, Conor, Kate and Holly, sons-in-law Stephen and Richard, nephews and nieces. May he rest in peace.