The Maria Edgeworth Centre in Edgeworthstown is reopening

The Maria Edgeworth Centre in Edgeworthstown will reopen on Monday, July 6 at 11am.

The centre will be open from 11am to 3pm, Monday - Friday. It is hoped to extend the hours from July 20.

The Maria Edgeworth Centre, due to its size has limited capacity so if possible, book in advance through the enquiry page on their web site, by phone 043 66 71801 or through the message page on their Facebook page. V

isitors are welcome to bring a picnic and enjoy in the adjoining park with its children’s playground.

The Maria Edgeworth Centre has four exhibits - The Edgeworth Story, Edgeworthstown and its role in the Primary School System (with exhibits).

The Edgeworth Portrait Gallery - ‘Scenes from a Disembodied Past’ an exhibition by artist Bernard Canavan hand held audio devices will not be available, there will be an Open Broadcast presentation available in seven languages.

A souvenir audio guide of Edgeworthstown its history is available for the special price of €5. Admission; Adults €5, Family €15, Children under 10 free if accompanied by an adult.

Remember Covid-19 restrictions apply so please be understanding.