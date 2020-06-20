Children who have tragically passed away remembered this Father’s Day

With Father’s Day this Sunday, June 21, bereavement support charity Anam Cara has launched their annual #daddyandme campaign.

Father’s Day is a particularly difficult time for those Dads who have been bereaved of a child or children.

Anam Cara’s #daddyandme campaign aims to raise awareness of the difficulties bereaved Dad’s face.

Now in its 6th year, Anam Cara’s #daddyandme campaign gives everyone a chance to mark this day, by sharing that special memory on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

In doing so, this will help raise awareness of Anam Cara’s support for bereaved Dad’s. The memory could be a recently taken selfie or a special one from the archives.

Sharon Vard, CEO, Anam Cara says “Our #daddyandme campaign is about remembering the many Dad’s throughout Ireland who will be missing their children’s hugs today and every other day of the year."

She continued “on Father’s Day, we also like to remember our own Dad’s for all they do or have done for us."



How to get involved?

Share your memory and post a picture using #daddyandme.

To show financial support, text REMEMBER to 50300 to donate €2.