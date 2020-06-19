LATEST: Two more deaths from Covid-19 and 13 new cases

Another two people have died with Covid-19 in Ireland, while 13 new cases of the virus have been confirmed.

There have now been a total of 1,714* Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Also read: County by county breakdown of deaths from coronavirus released by CSO

As of midnight Thursday, June 18 the HPSC has been notified of 13 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 25,368 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The Covid-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community.

Revealed | Map shows location of Longford's 285 confirmed Covid-19 cases

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said people need to continue to protect themselves and others.

“The importance of people exercising their own judgement and taking personal responsibility in protecting themselves and others cannot be overstated at this crucial point in the pandemic.

“Hand washing, physical distancing, cough/sneeze etiquette, face coverings and knowing the symptoms of Covid-19 - and what to immediately when experiencing symptoms - is how every individual can equip themselves to live safely as restrictions are eased.”

Also read: Longford woman battles the odds in Covid-19 recovery

Dr Ronan Glynn is Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health.

“Gov.ie/health and HSE.ie should continue to be the key sources of information on public health measures for Covid-19.

“Additionally, the new Covid-19 dashboard is a useful tool for anyone who wants to more about the disease in the community around them. Great progress has been made but the virus is still circulating and, as the World Health Organisation has said, the biggest threat now is complacency."