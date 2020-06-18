Extreme domestic violence: DPP appeals man’s suspended sentence for ‘brutal’ attack on ex-partner

The DPP has appealed the ‘undue leniency’ of a Roscommon man’s suspended sentence for falsely imprisoning and attacking his ex-partner in her Donegal home.

The woman escaped only when her attacker lost his balance from punching her so hard.

Stephen Connor (43) of Tuam, Kilrooskey, Co Roscommon had pleaded guilty to assault causing harm to Brid Pierce and to her false imprisonment at Fortwell, Letterkenny on May 5, 2018. He also pleaded guilty to the production of a knife on the same occasion.

Judge John Aylmer sentenced Mr Connor at Letterkenny Circuit Court last year. He imposed two and a half years for the assault and 18 months for each of the other counts. However he suspended the entire sentence.

The Director of Public Prosecutions on Tuesday (June 16) appealed the ‘undue leniency’ of the sentence to the Court of Appeal.

Fiona Crawford BL submitted that the suspension of the entire sentence was ‘inconsistent with the severity of the charges’.

“It showed a clear departure from what would be considered appropriate,” she said.

“This was an attack on an ex-partner in a domestic violence setting in her home,” she continued. “Parts of her hair were found in zip lock bags.”

Counsel quoted the sentencing judge as describing the crime as ‘a protracted and brutal onslaught’.

Ms Crawford further submitted that undue weight had been given to the mitigating factors, and that the judge had erred by not attaching the appropriate weight to the impact the crime had on Ms Pierce and her family.

She said that further grounds involved the principles of general deterrence and retribution. She submitted that the sentence had failed to sufficiently incorporate an element of general deterrence, something accepted as important where there is an unprovoked sustained attack in a domestic violence situation.

Roisin Lacey SC responded on behalf of Mr Connor, who attended the hearing remotely.

She said that didn’t resile from the fact that this was extreme domestic violence, but said the general deterrence aspect could be addressed by a headline sentence.

“The imposition of a significant sentence… hangs over an accused person,” she submitted.

Ms Lacey said the challenge of general deterrence versus personal deterrence was a fine balancing exercise that a judge had to embark upon, and she found no error in this case.

Court President Justice George Birmingham, presiding with Justice Patrick McCarthy and Justice Úna Ni Raifeartaigh, reserved judgement and will give a decision as soon as possible.