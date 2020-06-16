Late Nina Cattigan was an artistic lady and a strong advocate for the ICA

It was with great sadness and regret that we learned of the death on Friday, May 29 of Mrs Anne Cattigan, Curraghroe in the loving care of her family.

Anne, who was best known as Nina, was predeceased by her late husband Mick whom she came with when he transferred to Lanesboro Power Station. She was a native of Allenwood, Co Kildare.

Nina was in ill health and was cared for greatly by her family in her home. She was a most welcoming and friendly lady whose genuinely warm smile softened even the darkest soul. She was a wonderful conversationalist and it was always a pleasure to be in conversation with her.

Nina was a lady with artistic talent, who could turn her hand to anything artistic. In the days of the rush basket making by the ICA in Strokestown Nina was one of the leading lights and a strong advocate for that particular group.

Nina from the very outset of her arrival in Curraghroe was an excellent neighbour who never left anyone unaided in their time of need.

While we will all be sad at the loss of Nina the memory of her warm smile will always bring a smile to our faces.

Nina was removed to St Cecelia’s Church, Curraghroe for her Funeral Mass on Monday, June 1 before being laid to rest alongside her husband Mick in Cloontuskert Cemetery.

We would like to extend our deepest sympathy to her daughters Anne, Cindy, Bawnie and sons JJ, Micheál and Justin, sister Maureen (Kildare), brother Mike (Kildare), relatives and friends.

Due to the coronavirus funeral regulations we were not able to offer our sympathies personally. It was fitting that a large number of neighbours and friends stood roadside before and after her Funeral Mass, and also at her burial.