Three Leitrim businesses on latest tax defaulters list

Revenue has published the list of tax defaulters in respect of the period 1 January 2020 to 31 March 2020.

Settlements are published when the extensive voluntary disclosure options are not availed of and the default arises because of careless or deliberate behaviour.

Persons included are those in whose case Revenue has accepted a settlement offer instead of initiating court proceedings, or a settlement has been paid in full.

Included on the list are:

Sean McKeon, Drumna, Cloone, Co Leitrim. Builder. The settlement for under-declaration of VAT consists of €146,482.00 tax, €122,677.00 interest, and €109,861.50 penalties, €379,020.50 total. Amount unpaid at 31 March 2020 is €374,297.50.

Robert B. Ahearn, 10 Shannon Quay, Rooskey, Co Leitrim. Events Hire Provider. The settlement for non-declaration of VAT consists of €66,510.00 tax, €13,556.64 interest, and €19,953.00 penalties, €100,019.64 total. Amount unpaid at 31 March 2020 is €58,011.99

Carrick-on-Shannon Office Services Limited, Saint George's Terrace, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim. Secretarial Service Provider. The settlement for under-declaration of Corporation Tax and PAYE/PRSI/USC consists of €28,029.37 tax, €8,398.78 interest, and €8,355.50 penalties, €44,783.65 total. Amount unpaid at 31 March 2020 is €0.00.