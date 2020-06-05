Dr Eddie Murphy to host AsIAm workshop for parents and carers in the autism community

Dr Eddie Murphy will host an online seminar on Self-Care & Wellbeing for parents and carers in the autism community on Wednesday, June 10.

The seminar is part of AsIAm’s online seminar series and is sponsored by SuperValu, the ongoing series offers support and useful information to the Autism community.

Topics are driven by the community and delivered by autism experts focusing on the changes that have arisen as a result of Covid-19.

The latest seminar will be hosted by renowned clinical psychologist Dr Eddie Murphy and is focused towards parents and carers of children with additional needs.

The Self-Care & Wellbeing Workshop will focus on self-care, wellbeing, adopting to new environments and minding your mental health. The workshop will also provide practical tips and resources for parents and carers in the ongoing Covid-19 crisis.

Questions on these topics for Dr Eddie Murphy can be submitted to info@asiam.ie by June 8 at 8pm, a selection will be answered during the seminar which will be available on both the AsIAm website and on AsIAm & SuperValu’s Facebook pages from June 10 at 7pm.

Dr Eddie Murphy is a Clinical Psychologist and Adjunct Associate Professor in UCD School of Psychology. He regularly contributes to TV and radio in areas of Psychology including RTE’s popular TV programme Operation Transformation. His passion and enthusiasm about wellbeing is anchored in evidenced based psychology and he is the author of the best-selling book ‘Becoming Your Real Self- A Practical Toolkit to Manage Everyday Problems’.

Commenting on this Adam Harris, CEO of AsIAm said “AsIAm delivers Community Support Seminars across Ireland with the kind support of SuperValu. These seminars previously happened in different communities each month but are now available online. The online seminars focus on issues our community will find challenging arising from changes related to Covid-19.”

“We are delighted to have renowned clinical psychologist Dr Eddie Murphy join us to help parents and carers during this challenging time. His practical approach is solution focused and along with answering questions from parents and carers he will provide tips and resources to help with self-care and wellbeing over the coming months during this seminar.”

Martin Kelleher, SuperValu Managing Director said, “As sponsors of the community support seminars we are delighted these seminars are now online to support the autism community. Now more than ever we need to continue to support the autism community.”

SuperValu is committed to raising understanding and awareness of autism among its customers and staff. With over 50,000 families in Ireland living with autism, those affected face barriers to inclusion because of the attitudes of people who may not have first-hand experience of autism.