ALERT: Get the sunscreen out! Highest temperature predicted for this week is staggering

Get the sunscreen out! The highest temperature predicted for this week is staggering!

Forecaster Alan O'Reilly said the weather will be staying mainly dry and settled for the rest of the week with temperatures rising each day and "getting up to possibly 25C by Thursday with the best of the sunshine in the east".

He added: "A warm week ahead with sunny spells and very little if any rain."

